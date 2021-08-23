Ex-Minister Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar UK Assembly to California- U.S. Government

Nigeria’s ex-petroleum minister Ibe Kachikwu smuggled a car stolen from Jaguar’s UK assembly into the U.S., court documents reveals.

A U.S. court has ordered the confiscation of the stolen vehicle found in possession of Mr Ibe Kachikwu.

The order for forfeiture came after the ex-minister tried to smuggle the stolen vehicle into the U.S. The vehicle, a 2007 Jaguar XKR, was stolen from a Jaguar assembly facility in Birmingham, England.

In the complaint sheet, the car manufacturer explained that the vehicle was made for use in the Czech Republic as it did not meet the safety standards set out by the U.S.

It also told the U.S. court that the stolen XKR was shipped to Lagos. The XKR was seized on June 15, 2011, at the Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport after Mr Kachikwu attempted to smuggle it into the country. The documents said,

“Kachikwu caused the defendant vehicle to be exported to the United States from Nigeria.”

Mr Kachikwu admitted to the forfeiture of the vehicle and agreed to pay $10,000 instead of the vehicle being confiscated, though he claimed he was not a party to the theft

