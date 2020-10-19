Exercise Crocodile Smile VI Has Nothing to do With #EndSARS Protest— Army

The Nigerian Army, has said that its planned exercise Crocodile Smile VI has nothing whatsoever to do with #EndSARS protest in the country.

A statement by Sagir Musa, spokesman of the Army at the weekend, stated that their attention has been drawn to some social media stuff wrongfully condemning the Army and its Leadership over the announcement of Exercise Crocodile Smile VI particularly the Cyber Warfare Component of the Exercise.

“This year’s Exercise Crocodile Smile is scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020 has no relationship with any lawful protest under any guise whatsoever.

“For the records, Exercise Crocodile Smile is a yearly exercise in the Nigeria Army Calendar/Forecast of Events which traditionally holds from October to December of each year.

“Thus, to now insinuate that it is an exercise meant to stifle the ongoing #EndSARS protest is to say the least highly misinformed. Exercise Crocodile Smile VI has nothing to do with the ongoing protest and the Nigeria Army has never been involved in the ongoing protest in any form whatsoever. So far, the army has acted professionally since the civil protest started over two weeks ago,” the statement said.

According to Musa, “The army hereby enjoins all law abiding Nigerians to go about their lawful activities unhindered as the Exercise has nothing to do with #EndSARS protest, but a yearly event set out to train Nigeria Army officers and soldiers in its efforts to ensuring safety and security of Nigeria and her citizens.”

