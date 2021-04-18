Expired Papers and Spare Parts: FG Suspends Adeboye’s Helicopter From Flying

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has grounded a private chopper belonging to Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God at the Lagos Airport, Punch reports.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) grounded the chopper at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, because it has expired papers.

Some of the spare parts were also said to be due for replacement. In place of the AgustaWestland AW139 chopper, the RCCG pastor was said to have used the chopper belonging to David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church on one occasion.

Musa Nuhu, NCAA director-general, reportedly confirmed that the regulatory agency suspended flights on the aircraft.

Nuhu was, however, silent on Adeboye, saying the agency does not often deal directly with owners of aircraft but the operator. “There are safety-related issues that must be resolved before the aircraft will be approved for resumption of flights,” he was quoted as saying.

“Safety is the paramount consideration in all approvals given by the NCAA. No matter what, we must not sacrifice safety for flights; that is the whole idea.”

A top official of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), who also confirmed the suspension, said: “When it later became obvious that the jet was not cleared to fly, they had to make an alternative arrangement with Bishop Oyedepo’s chopper.”

A staff of Omni-Blu Aviation, the airline operating the chopper, reportedly said a letter requesting the NCAA to grant a time extension on the expired spare parts arrived late.

Italy-based Leonardo, which manufactures the aircraft, was said to have ordered for the spare parts but they have not been shipped to Nigeria.

