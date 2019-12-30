TANK

Explosion in Damaturu as Military Armoured Tank Catches Fire

There was an explosion in Damaturu, Yobe State, on Monday after a military armoured tank caught fire.

It was learnt that the explosion caused panic in the area.

It was gathered that firefighters have been deployed to the scene to put off the fire.

The incident reportedly occurred opposite the Federal Polytechnic Damaturu.

Details later…

 

