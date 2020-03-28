EUL7pwUWAAASoSj

Explosion Rocks Akure Suburb

No fewer than 50 buildings were destroyed by an explosion which occurred along Akure-Owo road in Ilu Abo town, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The explosion, which was said to have occurred about 1 am on Saturday, cut the expressway into two.

As of the time of this report, no death has been recorded but many persons were feared injured.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, tweeted; “I’ve been briefed by security agencies in the state concerning the loud blast that was heard in Akure. I will be at the scene to assess on the advice of heads of our security agencies. I ask that all citizens remain calm as we ascertain details of the incidence.”

See tweet;

More to follow…

_____

