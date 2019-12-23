Deji Adeyanju Attack

Nigerians React as Thugs Attack Adeyanju, Protesters Demanding Sowore’s Release in Abuja

Suspected thugs allegedly hired by the Dictator Muhammadu Buhari-led government of Nigeria have attacked Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) and protesters demanding the release of detained journalist and activist Omoyele Sowore at a protest in Abuja.

The incident occurred at the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The protesters were at the NHRC headquarters to present a letter of protest to the commission when the thugs unleashed violence on them on Monday.

Deji Adeyanju, convener of Concerned Nigerians, other leaders of the protest and journalists narrowly escaped being lynched in the melee. Photos and videos posted in the social media show Adeyanju on the floor while he was kicked and brutalised by thugs.

The incident was reportedly witnessed by police men who did nothing to stop the attacks.

On December 6, Sowore was rearrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) a few hours after he was released. Before he was released he had spent 124 in custody.

Sowore is charged with insulting President Muhammadu Buhari, treasonable felony and money laundering.

The court had summoned Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), and Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), over the detention of the pro-democracy activist despite a subsisting order for his release

See how Nigerians are reacting to the development:

 

 

