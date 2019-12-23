Nigerians React as Thugs Attack Adeyanju, Protesters Demanding Sowore’s Release in Abuja

Suspected thugs allegedly hired by the Dictator Muhammadu Buhari-led government of Nigeria have attacked Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) and protesters demanding the release of detained journalist and activist Omoyele Sowore at a protest in Abuja.

The incident occurred at the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The protesters were at the NHRC headquarters to present a letter of protest to the commission when the thugs unleashed violence on them on Monday.

Deji Adeyanju, convener of Concerned Nigerians, other leaders of the protest and journalists narrowly escaped being lynched in the melee. Photos and videos posted in the social media show Adeyanju on the floor while he was kicked and brutalised by thugs.

The incident was reportedly witnessed by police men who did nothing to stop the attacks.

This is video footage of thugs hired for an anti-Sowore protest attacking & assaulting @adeyanjudeji at the National Human Rights Commission in Abuja earlier today. The things going on are actually insane. pic.twitter.com/TjGw1qD8Rj — Igala High Chief (@I_Am_Ilemona) December 23, 2019

On December 6, Sowore was rearrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) a few hours after he was released. Before he was released he had spent 124 in custody.

Sowore is charged with insulting President Muhammadu Buhari, treasonable felony and money laundering.

The court had summoned Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), and Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), over the detention of the pro-democracy activist despite a subsisting order for his release

See how Nigerians are reacting to the development:

Miscreants and thugs hired by the Buhari regime to attack the anti-Sowore/Jalingo/others protest to the NHRC have serious injured Deji Adeyanju. They attacked us in the presence of the @PoliceNG. Nigerian government under Buhari is commissioning thugs to attack citizens. pic.twitter.com/zgJpI5NgyN — Sir.Ariyo-Dare Atoye (@AriyoAristotle) December 23, 2019

Deji Adeyanju alleged that he was bribed with a N1 million to stop his protest for sowore,Nd some pple thought its all jokes Today,d regime hired thugs to injure and nearly kill Deji Adeyanju For Buhari and co,it is kill that person who u can’t bribepic.twitter.com/G0x9bCFtlB — DEMAGOGUE PhD.🔺senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) December 23, 2019

The attack on Comrade Deji Adeyanju @adeyanjudeji by Nigerian government sponsored hoodlums in the front of @PoliceNG is totally unacceptable. This injustice must stop! And to those who support this tyranny will surely reap it! Justice must prevail! @CNNAfrica @BBCAfrica @hrw pic.twitter.com/2tjnxZjnPL — Sammy Gyang (Super Producer) (@sammygyang) December 23, 2019

I’m hearing Deji Adeyanju was attacked just now by the regime’s paid hirelings. Someone in Asorock is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring touts are hired to attack citizens who protest? This is what they’ve reduced governance in Nigeria to. — Henry Shield (@henryshield) December 23, 2019

The brutal attack on Deji Adeyanju @adeyanjudeji this morning is totally unacceptable. This represents a new low by those that are behind it. We hold the Government and their agents responsible and accountable for this wicked act. May God judge those behind it! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 23, 2019

Cabal finally got their wish, they’ve unleashed the mob on Deji Adeyanju In a country were there is no ‘rule of law’ & civic space has shrank, resistance to tyranny is futile! GMB is climbing down a very steep slope & fast”, global community is taking note & soon, real soon…. pic.twitter.com/YeZ4pEAibM — 🇳🇬 NEFERTITI – (The beautiful one has come)🇺🇸 (@firstladyship) December 23, 2019

Here is Deji Adeyanju brutally attacked and violently injured by thugs sponsored by those we all know. This is what our country has become under a bloody tyrant. Long live the General! pic.twitter.com/n14SaZtJa4 — FESTUS OGUN (@mrfestusogun) December 23, 2019

Deji Adeyanju has been trapped. Few weeks ago, he was offered N1m to stop the protest demanding the release of Sowore, Dadiyata & others. Today, they hired thugs to attack him at the Human Right Commission. This man has battled alot for Nigeria(ns). He’s the hero of our time! — Ashraf Babagana (@BabaganaAshraf) December 23, 2019

The attack on Comrade Deji Adeyanju by pro-Buhari hired thugs at the NHRC Building in Abuja this morning stands condemned! This government is taking this war against the citizens too far. A wise man once said ‘he whom the gods wants to destroy, they first make mad’! Shame APC pic.twitter.com/SPTDGyXddI — Charles Onyemakonor (@ceonigeria_) December 23, 2019

Breaking: Hired thugs of the Genocidal @MBuhari regime attacked the anti-Sowore/Jalingo/others protest to the NHRC have seriously injured Activist @adeyanjudeji. The Nigerian @PoliceNG supervised the attack without arresting any of the thugs.@IntlCrimCourt @AmnestyNigeria pic.twitter.com/PKqrA12rmg — Harun Elbinawi (@ELBINAWI) December 23, 2019

The attack on @adeyanjudeji by hoodlums allegedly sponsored by the FG is barbaric, unfortunate and stands condemned in the strongest term possible. We demand that the Nigerian police swings into investigation and bring the culprits to book. pic.twitter.com/1XtYVFwkxb — Kola Ologbondiyan (@officialKolaO) December 23, 2019

