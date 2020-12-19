Ezekwesili Took A Swipe At Channels TV, For Always Defending Buhari And His Many Failure

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has taken a swipe at Channels TV over what she tagged as media been cowed and always refusing to admit to facts in the public domain against the Buhari government.

Ezekwesili expressed her displeasure while appearing on the Channels TV programme “Politics Today” . Which was monitored by SIGNAL.

The former minister could not take it when the Programme anchor , Mr Kayode Okikiolu tried to dismiss her facts as mere allegations and her personal opinion which may not necessary be true while answering questions on the rescued Kankara Boys.

Ezekwesili who would not take that immediately rebuke channels saying no media does that to her quest, she stressed that channels must rise to the occasion and be neutral and try to state it the way it is.

In her word ” No media invite a quest and then try to embarrass them by insisting facts been presented are fake, you invited me please don’t do that to me, I have been on many international platform and no one has done that to me, all facts stated, i take responsibility and they are facts in the public domain which your medium knowns, please stop doing that “

“Don’t allow your self’s to be cowed, learn to hold public officials to account and stop defending and been afraid of Buhari’s government “.

Okikiolu responded by apologizing and stressing that the medium holds the former minister in high esteem more reason they always give her the platform to express her views and no embarrassment intended .

responding to further questions the minister believes there is a problem President Muhammadu Buhari needs to address, saying the countries around the world think Nigeria is a joke.

“He (Buhari) needs to tell us exactly what happened with the Kankara kids; there is a problem here,” Ezekwesili

She added, “This country should not be taken for a ride by President Buhari and his government; This is very unbecoming and the whole world is laughing at us. They think we are jokers.

“Many countries did not even bother to show that anything had happened in our country because they felt who are these people and what are they doing to themselves?”

The former minister, who is also a co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign, noted that the return of the schoolboys was a welcome development.

She queried how it was possible for the abductors to storm the school and kidnap children of such a large number without any form of signal that such an incident was about to happen.

Ezekwesili also wondered how governmental systems were unable to alert anyone that the children had been carted off from their school, saying the same question was asked when the Chibok girls were taken in 2014.

She stressed that neither the President nor the authorities deserved to be commended, claiming that they created the problem in the first instance.

On the return of the students, the former minister stated that there was no cause to celebrate but to be thankful for their lives.

She alleged, “One thing I don’t do in life is to pretend; for us to congratulate a government that created a problem and said it solved it, we shouldn’t be doing that, this society should learn how to hold people to accountability.

“The President should be disgusted with what happened, not commending himself. What is he clapping for? Those children were put in harm’s way, and now you say you have rescued them?”

“Maybe the President sent the young men on an excursion to terrorists and now he probably has a lifeline to terrorists so they can release children at will to him.

“So, let nobody ask anybody to clap; the only thing we should do is thank God for the children and their parents, they should not do this to little children,” Ezekwesili insisted.

