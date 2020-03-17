Facebook Gives Employees $1,000 Each to Help Them Deal With Coronavirus Crisis
As a way to help employees amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Facebook announced it would give each of its 45,000 full-time workers a $1,000 bonus.
The Information first reported that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement via an internal company memo on Tuesday, March 17. Zuckerberg also told workers that alongside the cash bonus, they would also each get an “exceeds” rating for their six-month 2020 review, meaning a further bonus down the road.
While the move is generous, The Information also reports that the average compensation for a salaried Facebook employee is about $228,651 a year. Facebook’s content moderators, who are hired on as contractors, will still reportedly be paid during their time away from the company’s offices right now, but it’s unclear if they will receive these same bonuses.
Facebook is also contributing money to help support coronavirus relief efforts and pledged to match up to $20 million in donations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Foundation and to various detection and prevention efforts.
