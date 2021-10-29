French President Emmanuel Macron Receives Members of “Tech For Good” At ELysee Palace In Paris

Facebook Rebrands, Changes Name to ‘Meta’

Facebook has changed its name to “Meta” in a shift away from social media and towards developing “the metaverse,” a digital world that could be the next generation of the internet.

Here’s what they have planned.
Social media giant Facebook is changing its name to “Meta” as part of a rebrand meant to highlight the company’s new focus on developing “the metaverse.”

“From now on, we’re going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday.

A week after teasing the news of the name change, Zuckerberg made the announcement on Thursday in a keynote address at Facebook Connect, the company’s annual in-house virtual reality conference. The 37-year-old founder has spent much of the past year talking up this pivot. He has said he expects people will one day know Facebook as a “metaverse company” more than a social network.

Zuckerberg describes the metaverse, which he sees as the next generation of the internet, as a virtual environment that will allow people to be present with each other in digital spaces.

