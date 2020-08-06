trump-live-tweeting-1

Facebook Removes Trump Post Over ‘False’ Virus Claims

Facebook said Wednesday it had removed a post from the page of US President Donald Trump over what it called “harmful COVID misinformation.”

The post was a video clip from a Fox News interview in which Trump contended that children are “almost immune” from the deadly virus.

“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” a Facebook spokesperson told AFP.

 

