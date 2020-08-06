Facebook Removes Trump Post Over ‘False’ Virus Claims
Facebook said Wednesday it had removed a post from the page of US President Donald Trump over what it called “harmful COVID misinformation.”
The post was a video clip from a Fox News interview in which Trump contended that children are “almost immune” from the deadly virus.
“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” a Facebook spokesperson told AFP.
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours