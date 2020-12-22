Fake News: Buhari Aide Exposed For Claiming EU Commended Buhari On Kankara Schoolboys

A media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmed, has been exposed for posting fake news alleging that the European Union commended the President for the release and safe return of the 344 abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State. SAHARA REPORTERS reports.

Ahmed had on Sunday tweeted the congratulatory message which also blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan for his poor handling of the abduction of Chibok girls in 2014.

The tweet read, “We commend President Buhari for the swiftness and efficiency with which the lads were rescued from their abductors. Such swiftness would have made all the difference had such occurred in 2014 when schoolgirls were similarly abducted from their school – EU Human Rights Forum.”

The post which has garnered 361 retweets and 1, 900 likes has been found to be false by SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters found out that the purported EUHRF and Mr. Cullen’s designation do not exist and definitely have no affiliation to the European Union.

Angered by this falsehood, Nigerians lambasted Ahmed on social media. This is not the first time a media aide to the President would be caught posting fake news or misrepresenting facts.

Last week, Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, apologised for claiming only 10 schoolboys were abducted in Katsina.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.