Falana Demands Investigation of Abba Kyari’s Death

Prominent lawyer Femi Falana, SAN has asked the Federal Government to investigate the death of Kyari.

He made the call through a statement titled: “Time to Stop Official Impunity and Hypocrisy in the Fight against COVID-19.”

Falana said a probe into the death had become inevitable since no private hospital has been accredited by the NCDC to treat COVID-19 patients.

Falana recalled that while the NCDC directed anyone who tested positive to COVID-19 to report for treatment in isolation centres, the former Chief of Staff was allowed to be treated in a private hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos.

He said that since then, some influential people who tested positive to COVID-19 have been insisting on treatment in private hospitals without official authorization.

The SAN recalled that the situation made the Lagos State Government to issue a statement clarifying that the private hospital was granted permission to treat COVID-19 patients.

He said the position of the Lagos State government was contrary to that of the Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, whom he quoted to have said: “As at today, there is no private hospital that has been accredited to manage COVID-19 case in Nigeria.

“There is none in Abuja that I know of. But, I think Lagos is looking at some accredited hospitals and there is one large hospital in Lagos that has called me that it wants to become a Coronavirus treatment centre.”

Falana lamented the breach of the fundamental rule of COVID-19 guidelines on treatment of persons with the virus.

He lamented that the crowd at the burial of Kyari was a clear violationof the NCDC guidelines.

The activist lawyer added, “Apart from defying the directive on social distancing, some members of the crowd disregarded the wearing of face masks.

“And in a rather bizzaire manner, a man who had taken part in the burial ceremony pulled off his Person Protective Equipment(PPE) and left it beside a car in Maitama District, Abuja.

“Upon the conclusion of the burial, video clips have been trending in the social media showing the crowd and the serial breaches of the NCDC guidelines by highly placed public officers and other members of the public at the burial site.”

He also noted that despite that the COVID 19 guideline on social distancing has not been lifted, some governors have suspended lockdown for Juma’at prayers at a time that the authorities in Saudi Arabia have banned any gathering for prayers and pilgrimages.

The lawyer noted that the Coronavirus pandemic has been on the ascendancy in the country due to the inconsistency and double standards of the NCDC and lack of coordination on the part of the Federal Government in addressing the health crisis.

