Falana Wants Kemi Olunloyo Invited for Questioning Over ‘Reckless Statement’ on Oromoni’s Death

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana has called for an investigation into the “reckless and false” comment made by Kemi Olunloyo, a blogger, regarding the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

Falana made the appeal in a petition to the Lagos State Police Command signed by Taiwo Olawanle of Falana & Falana’s Chambers on Monday.

In the petition addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos, the lawyer alleged that Olunloyo, who has a penchant for spreading false information, was trying to defame Sylvester on social media.

Falana asked the police to invite Olunloyo to explain her “false information” and be charged to court if she cannot substantiate the comment.

“Although the students and staff of the college suspected to have played a role in the brutal murder of Sylvester Oromini have made useful statements to the police. One Ms Kemi Olunloyo has just introduced another twist to the incident,” the petition reads.

“According to a false statement credited to her, Ms Olunloyo claimed that “Sylvester Oromoni wanted to join the cult, he agreed to be beaten and drank engine oil as part of the initiation process.”

“Ms Olunloyo recorded her false statement and has been circulating the same on social media in a wicked manner with the sole purpose of diverting attention from the ongoing investigation by the police.

“Apart from attempting to destroy the name of Sylvester Oromoni, Ms Olunloyo has exacerbated the tragedy of his parents, family members and friends without any justification whatsoever.

“Even though the reckless statement is a figment of the imagination of Ms Olunloyo, we are of the strong view that she ought to assist the police in the ongoing investigation into the cause of the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

“We are therefore compelled to request the police to investigate the allegation of false information being circulated by Ms Olunloyo on the gruesome circumstances surrounding the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

“If she cannot substantiate her reckless allegation, Ms Olunloyo ought to be charged with false information in the Magistrate Court in Lagos state.”

Oromoni was allegedly attacked by some senior students of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, for refusing to join a cult group and subsequently died.

Reacting to Oromoni’s death, Olunloyo, had in a series of posts and conversations on Twitter, claimed that the deceased drank engine oil as part of the cult initiation process, adding that Oromoni was not bullied.

Olunloyo’s comment sparked a flurry of angry reactions with many Nigerians condemning the blogger for making such a comment against the deceased who cannot defend himself.

