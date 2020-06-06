Family Seeks Financial Support to Fly Majek Home for Burial

He added: “ With the support of the family, the children, we are looking at how we can bring him to Nigeria to be buried. This is going to cost quite a lot of money, especially with the challenge of COVID-19. So, we are trying to raise funds. The only account we have right now to be donated to, is the senior son’s account, Randy.

“Making this public is not my decision alone, some people came and said we should set this up. They said we should set up accounts in America and Nigeria. We want him to be buried here in Nigeria, his fatherland and not in some foreign land like a chicken. In Nigeria, we are still trying to decide which account to use but the American account of the first son is ready and people are already paying into it. I must commend the response has been encouraging but we need more funds.”

He said that there is a committee being set up to take charge of setting up the Nigerian account.

“In the meantime, people can pay to the American account of the son. We just have to bring Majek home for proper burial,” he reiterated.

The eldest son’s American account is:

Citi Bank

Name on Account : Randy Fashek

Routing # 021000089

Account #6799745106

Bank Adress – 00122 Laguardia place New york NY 10012

Bank Phone # 7184041275

Cash App: $ranfashek

Venmo @Ran_Daman