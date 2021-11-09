FAP, FCFAGLOBAL, SWAG, Anchor Minds, Unveil Initiative to Curb Menstrual Poverty, Stigma in Nigeria

In a bid to respond to the ravaging effect of menstrual poverty and stigma in Nigeria, the team at Fund A PAD Initiative is poised to address the issues associated with menstrual poverty and management.

The convener of FAP Initiative, Ms Salome Okoribe was full of praise for partners of the initiative. “We are indeed elated to partner with various organizations who have shown interest in our approach to tackle the menace of menstrual poverty and stigmatization”, she said.

She also expressed appreciation to Food and Care for All (FCFA Global) and Strengthen Woman Affirmation and Gifts (SWAG) who are sponsors of the sanitary kits and learning materials which will be handed to 200 girls at the Durumi IDP camp in Abuja. “We are also appreciative of Meals for Kidz Initiative who will be handling the feeding of these girls at the event which will be coming up on the 13th of November, 2021”, she added.

The co-convener and project coordinator, Ikokwu Chidozie, the Chief Operations Officer, Diatoms Solution, also spoke on the occasion of the unveiling which is aimed at empowering girls to properly take responsibility for their basic hygiene and awareness about their needs during their monthly menstruation.

Highlighting more about the initiative, he said “Fund A PAD Initiative was created to enable us to help young girls and women in need, by supplying menstrual pad kits. This is a 100% volunteer run initiative which is funded by donations. FAP initiative donate menstrual pads kits to contacts and organizations in Nigeria and West Africa ensuring they reach those that need them the most.”

According to the convener, Okoribe, her personal experience was one of the inspirations behind this initiative. “Menstruators around the world, especially in low-income communities, often face a lack of access to menstrual products. Without proper sanitary supplies, they may resort to using newspapers, dirty rags, and even leaves to manage their periods.

“For this reason, we are introducing this relief initiative “Fund a PAD Initiative”, a project that seeks to reduce the menstrual poverty amongst young Nigerian girls and women especially the vulnerable young girls.”

The flag-off for this maiden edition is scheduled to hold on the November 13, 2021 at the Internally Displaced Persons camp, Durumi, FIRS Training School Road, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nigeria.

Chidozie later revealed that recently, in other to sustain the initiative and build a lasting operational impact, Fund A PAD Initiative signed a long term MoU with Anchor Minds Movement Worldwide for mobilization and facilitation of subsequent outreach. Other supporting partners of FAP who were also mentioned include: Kijani TV, Mc I go laugh, and CESSF.

