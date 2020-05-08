Father and Son Charged With Murder of Unarmed Black Man Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia

Share Pin 0 Shares

Two men have been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault for the February shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested on Thursday and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

Cellphone video showing the moment Arbery was killed has prompted national outrage since surfacing online this week, but his mother said she can’t bring herself to watch it.

I am trembling with anger over what I just witnessed. CLICK AWAY if you need to. ⁣

⁣

We need ALL HANDS ON DECK.

⁣

This is the lynching of Ahmaud Arbery.

⁣

It’s one of the worst things I’ve seen in my entire life. 🆘Meet us now @ https://t.co/AIYI5FD2sn to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/7cqn3q737M — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 5, 2020

“I don’t think I’ll ever be in a mental state where I can actually watch the video. I had others that watched it that shared what they saw and that just was enough,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told ABC News in an interview that aired Thursday morning on “Good Morning America.”

In the 28-second video, Arbery, who is black, can be seen jogging around a neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick on a sunny afternoon in late February. The footage ends with three loud gunshots.

Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, who are both white, told police they grabbed their guns and hopped in their truck to pursue Arbery after seeing him running in their neighborhood, because they believed he was responsible for several recent burglaries. The father claimed his son got out of the truck holding a shotgun and was attacked by Arbery, according to a police report obtained by ABC News.

The two men tussled over the firearm before Arbery was shot, as seen in the cellphone video, which was allegedly taken by a bystander.

Arbery, who lived in Brunswick, one town over from where the McMichaels reside, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Glynn County coroner. No weapons were found on him, according to the police report.

“I’m managing, it’s really hard,” Arbery’s mother told reporters. “It’s really been hard.”

“It’s outrageous that it has taken more than two months for Ahmaud Arbery’s executioners to be arrested, but better late than never,” Ben Crump, an attorney representing the family, said in a statement.

“This is the first step to justice. This murderous father and son duo took the law into their own hands.”

Arbery would have turned 26 years old on Friday. Cooper-Jones described her late son as humble, kind, well-mannered and beloved by his family and peers.

“Ahmaud didn’t deserve to go the way that he went,” she said.

Featured Image Credit: NY Post

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.