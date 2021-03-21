Fayemi Condemns ‘Disturbing’ Election Violence in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has condemned the violence that marred Saturday’s bye-election in Ekiti East Constituency 1 of the State House Assembly.

At least two persons were killed as a result of the electoral violence, the police confirmed.

A statement signed by INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said the “voters, election officials and security personnel” were attacked prompting the commission to suspend voting indefinitely.

“This violence is most unwarranted, and deeply disturbing,” Fayemi said, according to a statement signed by his spokesman, Yinka Oyebode.

“I have instructed the police authorities to fish out the perpetrators and ensure they face the music.

“Our condolences to the families that lost loved ones and those who were injured.

“Government would not relent in efforts to always ensure safety of lives and properties.

“We shall ensure all purveyors of violence are brought to book.”

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Police Command said the violence had been perpertrated by suspected thugs in Unit 7 ward 7 in Omuo-Ekiti “while eligible voters” were performing their constitutional duty.

“The Command, while sympathising with the families of those who lost their lives, wishes all the victims currently receiving treatment in the hospital a quick recovery, including a woman Police and a member of Nigeria Youths Service Corp(NYSC),” a police statement, signed by spokesman Sunday Abutu, said.

