Fayemi Queries 11 Obas Over Insubordination

Share Pin 0 Shares

Ekiti State Government has asked no fewer than 11 traditional rulers to give reasons for their non-cooperation with the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

This was contained in a memo, entitled, “Re-Absence from State Functions and Council of Traditional Rulers’ Monthly Meetings” which was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr A. O. Adeoye.

It was issued to the affected Obas on Wednesday and they were given 72 hours to send in their explanations.

The memo reads, “It has come to the attention of Mr Governor that Your Royal Majesty has not been attending the monthly statutory meetings of the State Council of Traditional Rulers and state official functions since August 2019.

“Your conspicuous absence at the council meetings and state official functions, without any excuse or justification are considered inimical to the proper administration of the chieftaincy institution you represent.

“Therefore, Mr Governor has directed that Your Royal Majesty should forward your representation for this inaction, through this office within 72 hours on the receipt of this letter.”

In another statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi stressed that the memo issued to the concerned traditional rulers was not in any way a plan to dethrone them.

“The Bureau briefed the Governor on the prolonged absence of some members of the State’s Traditional Council meetings at state’s function and traditional council meetings at the local government level.

“Mr Governor directed that the Bureau should write the affected traditional rulers to find out reasons for their absence.

“The Attorney-General then wrote to the Bureau on Mr Governor’s directives.

“Consequently, the Bureau (through a senior official), wrote to the affected traditional rulers seeking for reasons for their prolonged absence at council meetings.

“Contrary to insinuations, this is merely an administrative matter which is neither contentious nor confrontational. It is definitely not a ploy or plan to remove any Oba from office.

“No arm of government discussed nor considered dethroning any Kabiyesi at any time because there is no basis for such,” the governor’s statement read.

(NAN)

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.