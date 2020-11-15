Fayose At 60: I Have Forgiven Those Who Betrayed Me, I Wish To Be Closer To God

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has used the occasion of his 60th birthday to forgive all those who might have betrayed him in the course of his political journey, especially after he left office in 2018.

Fayose, who urged all politicians in Ekiti State to forget the politics of bitterness for the interest and progress of the state added that at 60, his desire was to be closer to God and be a preacher of His words.

The former governor made this known yesterday while speaking on a radio programme to commemorate his birthday on Our People’s FM, 104.1,

Ado-Ekiti.

Fayose thanked God for what He has used him to achieve in the last sixty years, especially what he was able to do when he was the governor of Ekiti State.

He charged all politicians to start embarking upon what will make people to remember them after leaving the position of authorities, noting that whatever they do today will become history tomorrow.

The former governor mentioned few among his achievements as the governor of Ekiti and that include; Amphitheater at Ewi’s Palace, Ado-Ekiti, flyover bridge, Ado-Ikere road, High Court Complex in Ado, new and old governor’s office, Ministry of Finance Building and the new obas’ market in Ado-Ekiti.

He said his memorable day was when he was illegally impeached from office as governor of Ekiti State.

“The day I was forced out of government was the day I will never forget, this incident gave me high blood pressure and I asked God for three months to know what went wrong.

“Another memorable day was when I was sworn-in again as governor of Ekiti State,” he said.

While answering a question on the rationale behind the stomach infrastructure programme he initiated when he was in office, he said Covid-19 palliative is stomach infrastructure.

Fayose, who defeated two incumbent governors, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Dr. Kayode Fayemi in 2003 and 2014 respectively, said he still believes he can be Nigeria’s president and that how it will happen is for God to decide.

