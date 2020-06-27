Ebehj4cXkAAaZ2k

FBI’s Tweet Profiling ‘6 Nigerians’ Wanted for Fraud Sparks Outrage on Nigerian Twitter

A tweet by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investiagtion (FBI) highlighting six Nigerian nationals federally indicted and wanted in connection with elaborate schemes targeting business executives out of millions of dollars drew sharp rebuke from many Nigerians on Saturday.

According to the details of the information released by the FBI, 79 individuals are listed as wanted for various cybercime offences, most of them of Arabian, Russian and Asian descent.

Many Nigerians, wondering why the FBI focused on six Nigerians out of 79 individuals, described the action as an unfair attack on their country’s reputation – one that reeks of racial bias.

See some of the reactions:

The six Nigerian individuals, believed to be in Nigeria, are accused of conducting business email compromise, romance fraud, and other types of fraud.

The FBI has neither retracted nor offered an explanation for the tweet at the time of filing this report.

 

