FCT Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Mohammed Musa Bello has tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister experienced some mild symptoms of sore throat, feverish feeling and mild running nose from 28th December and went for a COVID-19 test. The result returned positive in the early hours of Friday, 31st December 2021.

Acccording to a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, the minister stated that he is in high spirits, right now isolating and receiving treatment at home and is currently doing fine.

Malam Bello said that the medical personnel attending to him informed him that his case is mild because he has taken two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Malam Bello while appealing to those who are yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so, commended all medical personnel in the FCT and beyond for their front line role in the containment of the virus.

