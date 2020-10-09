FCT Warns Against Third Term Fees, Reopens Schools

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has directed schools to reopen on October 11. It said there will be no third term, and cautioned owners of private schools against demanding the third term fees.

Disclosing this in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammad Bello, said boarding students would resume on Sunday while full academic activities will begin on Monday, October 12.

“There is no third term; private schools should not demand third term school fees,” he said.

Bello explained that the FCT did not record any case during the reopening of schools for exit classes and was optimistic that officials and pupils would ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols once the schools reopen.

“Be vigilant, strict and rigid in the implementation of COVID-19 protocols for the safety of our children and ourselves as we reopen schools; nothing should be taken for granted,” Bello cautioned school proprietors.

