FCTA Orders Closure of Schools, Shopping Malls, Restrict Religious Activities Over Coronavirus
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has ordered the closure of all schools from tomorrow, 20th March, 2020 as a proactive measure against coronavirus.
It also stated that social and religious activities are to be restricted, while shopping malls and other large business premises without sanitizers and other safety measures are to be shut down immediately.
More to come…
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours