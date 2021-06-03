OCT 12 2016 FEC MEETING

FEC Approves N1.1bn for Aviation Security Uniforms

The Federal Executive Council, on Wednesday, approved the sum of N1.1bn for the procurement of aviation security uniforms and accessories to be used at various airports in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this at the State House, Abuja, at the end of the FEC meeting.

He said, “The minister of aviation got approval for the award of a contract for direct procurement for the design, manufacture and supply of aviation security uniforms and accessories.

“The total is N1,127,945. The unique thing about uniforms for the aviation industry is that it has some International Civil Aviation Organization standards that would be followed.”

