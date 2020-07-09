FEC Approves N108bn For Road Projects In 4 States

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja, approved N108 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of four road projects.

The projects are in Adamawa, Borno, Enugu and Rivers states.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, stated this announced this while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the seventh virtual meeting of the council in Abuja.

He said that council approved an augmentation of existing contract by N25 billion for the completion of the Lokponta section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway.

“The ministry of works and housing presented two memoranda.

“The first one was to aid the completion of the Lokponta section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway.

“It was the augmentation of an existing contract by N25 billion and the council approved that augmentation,’’ Fashola said.

The minister said the council also approved the award of three different roads.

“The first is Dikwa-Marte-Monguno road for N60.273 billion and the Numan road linking Borno and Adamawa for N15.527 billion.

“The third is for Gombi-Biu linking Adamawa and Borno also for N7.643 billion.’’

