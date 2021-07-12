Federal High Court Embarks on Annual Vacation

The Federal High Court will on July 26 proceed on a three-week annual recess, the Chief Information Officer Catherine Oby Christopher, said on Monday.

Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, who made the announcement, said the vacation would last till September 17 and is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019.

Although the court is expected to resume sitting on September 20, the Abuja, Lagos and Port- Harcourt divisions will remain functional throughout the vacation.

“It is essential to stress that during the vacation, only cases of EXTREME URGENCY, such as Arrest of the ship(s) and Fundamental Rights Enforcement are to be entertained,” the statement partly read.

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, wishes his fellow lordships a wonderful vacation in advance.”

In Abuja, the judges assigned to hear extreme cases are Honorable Justice A.R Mohammed and Justice O.E. Egwuatu.

While Justice I. N. Oweibo and Justice Tijjani Ringim in the Lagos Judicial Division, their colleagues in Port Harcourt are Justice S. D. Pam and Justice A. T. Mohammed.

