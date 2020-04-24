Female Police Officer Shot Dead By Sergeant In Rivers

Share Pin 0 Shares

A female police officer has been killed by her colleague in Rivers state.

The lady, Lovender Elekwachi, a sergeant who was serving at Eneka Division and was posted to the Eneka roundabout on traffic duties was shot by her a certain Sergeant Bitrus Osaiah on Thursday.

Rivers Police Command in a statement noted that Osaiah who was attached to the Operations Department of the Command has been disarmed and arrested.

According to the communique, Osaiah who was attached to the Rivers State Task Force on Decongestion, is undergoing ‘orderly room trial’.

Two other members of the Task Force have also been arrested and are being questioned.

Also the Hilux vehicle belonging to the Task Force has been impounded and the corpse of the female sergeant has been deposited in the mortuary.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G. Mukan, has ordered investigations into the matter with a view to unraveling the circumstances that led to her death.

He appealed for calm, pending the outcome of the investigation, promising that the interest of justice must be served in the circumstance.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.