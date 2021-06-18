FG Appoints Five New Permanent Secretaries

The Federal Government on Friday announced the appointment of five new permanent secretaries.

The five appointees emerged from the 11 candidates that participated in the last stage of the appointment process.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. AbdulGaniyu Aminu, announced the appointment in a statement made available to journalists on behalf of the HOCS, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

According to the statement, the new permanent secretaries are Mr. Adebiyi Olufunso, (Ekiti State), Mrs. Maryann Onwudiwe (Enugu State), Mr. Yusuf Ibrahim, (Katsina State), Mr. Ogunbiyi Olaniyi, (Lagos State) and Mr. Ibrahim Kana (Nasarawa State).

“The date of swearing-in and deployment of the appointees will be announced in due course,” the statement added.

