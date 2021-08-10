FG Approves Over N4bn for Fuelling Police Vehicles

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, said that the Federal Government has approved over N4bn in the 2021 budget for fueling of Police vehicles.

Head of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Bolaji Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister spoke in a paper titled, “Strategic Leadership Development: The Role of the Ministry of Police Affairs” presented to Strategic Leadership and Command Course 3/2021 participants of the National Institute of Police Studies.

Dingyadi said that the amount would cover expenditure on fuel supply to Police Commands in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said that the approval was the first in the history of Nigeria Police that over N4bn was approved for fuelling of Police vehicles in the country, adding that the ministry would sustain the gesture.

“The Ministry is deeply grateful to Mr. President and the National Assembly for approving funds for the supply of fuel to the 36 state Police commands across the country and FCT, to increase their efficiency.

“As we speak, the Police Trust Fund has awarded contracts for the supply of more operational vehicles, body protection vest, helmet, arms and ammunition, drugs and medical equipment, and other critical security hardware,” he said.

The minister pledged the commitment of the ministry to prioritise the training and development of police officers.

He said that the Ministry of Police Affairs in conjunction with the leadership of the Nigeria Police had developed strategies to meet the training and development needs of police officers.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.