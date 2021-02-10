FG Contractors Storm National Assembly, Protest Unpaid N8bn

A group of people who said they executed various projects amounting to N8bn for the Project Development Institute, Enugu, stormed the National Assembly complex on Wednesday to protest the non-payment of their money by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The contractors explained that the money settles the N8bn outstanding for constituency projects they completed since December 2020. The protesters took over the main entrance of the National Assembly complex; chanting solidarity songs for several hours,

Speaking with Journalists, the leader of the group, Joy Uche lamented how hard it had been for them to take care of their families. He lamented that some of them had died in the process of trying to get their entitlements.

Another contractor, Favour Emenike told journalists that they have come to the National Assembly to plead with their elected representatives to come to their rescue and prevail over the Minister and Ogbonnaya Onu, to pay them their money.

Emenike said the group had submitted a petition to the House of Representatives; asking the National Assembly to look into the matter.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.