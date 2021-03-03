FG Extends Stay At Home Directive For Workers

The Federal Government has further extended the work-from-home directive to civil servants on Salary Grade Levels 12 and below.

This was contained in a circular titled, ‘Stay-at-home directive continues’, dated March 3, by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan.

It read, “Further to the circular No: HCSF/3065/Vol.1/68 dated 26th January 2021, and following the advice of the presidential task force on COVID-19, all officers on SGL 12 and below are to continue working from home till the end of March 2021.

“While it is acknowledged that there has been a reduction in the number of reported cases of COVID-19, it is important that this downward trend be maintained. It is to this end, that the work-from-home directive has to continue as specified above.

“It is also important to emphasise the need to ensure strict compliance with the existing guidelines on the prevention and spread of COVID-19.

“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned and ensure strict compliance.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control had, on Tuesday, announced 479 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 156,496.

