fuel-subsidy-e1463143995144

FG Increases Fuel Pump Price to N143

The Federal Government has increased the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol from N140.80 to N143.80 per litre.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) announced the increment in a statement issued by its Executive Secretary, Abdulkadir Saidu on Wednesday.

“After a review of the prevailing market fundamentals in the month of June and considering marketers’ realistic operating costs, as much as practicable, we wish to advise a new PMS pump price band of N140.80 – N143.80 per litre for the month of July 2020,” the statement read.

“All marketers are advised to operate within the indicative prices as advised by the PPPRA.”

In April, the Federal Government had announced a reduction of the petrol pump to N123.50 per litre.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Abdulkadir SaiduFuel PricePPPRA

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

FG Increases Fuel Pump Price to N143

FG Increases Fuel Pump Price to N143

News
  • 1 Jul
  • 0
Coronavirus: US Buys Up Almost Entire World Supply of COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir

Coronavirus: US Buys Up Almost Entire World Supply of COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir

News
  • 1 Jul
  • 0
Buhari Sends Names of 42 Non-Career Ambassadors to Senate

Buhari Sends Names of 42 Non-Career Ambassadors to Senate

News
  • 1 Jul
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top