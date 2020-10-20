FG Meets US, UK Envoys, Others Over #EndSARS Protests

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, is currently meeting with the members of the diplomatic corps in Abuja.

The meeting holding at the Tafawa Balewa House headquarters of the ministry in Abuja, is expected to discuss the ongoing #EndSARS protests rocking the country.

Those attending the parley include the envoys of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, amongst others. An invitation extended to journalists to cover the briefing was later withdrawn.

The nationwide protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings, which started about two weeks ago, have attracted international interest and drawn attention to rights violation by security operatives as well as the government’s lackadaisical attitude to the problem.

