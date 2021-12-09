FG Okays N1.8bn For Telecom Equipment to Detect, Block Fraudsters

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the procurement of two sets of telecommunications equipment to be deployed in the detection and blockage of criminals engaging telecommunication lines to ply their crimes.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Pantami, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the minister, the approval of the new regulatory system, which he put at the cost of N 1.8 billion, will also help to support the country in addressing challenges of insecurity.

He explained that the deployment of the system would help to monitor, detect and block SIM and fight what he called voice traffic termination fraught.

He said, “I am here to present two memos approved by the Federal Executive Council. And these two memos are to be implemented by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC.

“The first memo that has been approved by the Federal Executive Council is for the deployment of regulatory systems in the telecommunications industry, which is to be implemented by NCC.

“These regulatory systems have two components. Component number one is the deployment of a regulatory system to monitor, detect and block SIM box traffic. This is the first one and it is going to be implemented at the cost of N804,122,897.50 by NCC.”

