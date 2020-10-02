FG Orders Reopening Of Unity Schools
The Federal Government has ordered unity schools in the country, earlier closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to reopen on October 12th, 2020.
Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, announced the reopening of the learning centres on Friday in Abuja, during a news conference and explained that the decision was reached after due consultations with stakeholders and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.
The Minister explained that with the level of preparations put in place to test and the flattening of the infection curve, the government has come to the conclusion that it is now safe to allow the reopening of schools.
According to him, schools across the country, are, however at liberty to fix resumption dates and ensure that there are adequate safety measures while doing so.
Mr Adamu equally warned that schools who fail to adhere to outlined COVID-19 safety protocols, risk closure if there is an outbreak from such learning facilities.
