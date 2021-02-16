FG Raises Alarm Over Ebola Resurgence

The Federal Government has alerted Nigerians to the fresh outbreak of the dreaded Ebola virus in some neighbouring nations.

The secretary to the government of the federation and chairman, presidential task force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, raised the alarm in Abuja at the PTF briefing in Abuja.

He said the PTF was also enhancing surveillance at points of entry to respond to the recent outbreak of Ebola in neighbouring countries, especially Guinea and Congo.

“We shall keep a keen eye on it to avoid having to combat with the two deadly diseases at the same time.

“This is not a task for government alone but for all Nigerians and indeed all members of the public have a role to play,” Mustapha said.

