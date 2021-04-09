FG Receives Stolen Artefact Intercepted In Mexico After Three Years

The process of recovering one of the artefacts stolen from Nigeria, which was initiated three years ago by the Federal Government, has yielded the desired result as the artefact found its way back to the shores of the country yesterday.

The artefact, said to be an ancient sculpture that originated from Ile-Ife in Osun State, was stolen from Nigeria but intercepted in Mexico.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, while receiving the artefact from the Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Mission in Mexico, Yakubu Dadu, stated that the government remained committed in ensuring that the cultural artefacts stolen from the country and scattered in different parts of the world were recovered and returned.

Officials of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments were present at the event, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement titled, ‘Nigeria Receives Stolen Artefact Intercepted In Mexico City’.

The statement partly read, “The recovered sculpture is of a man sitting cross-legged, wearing a headgear and holding an object. It has been confirmed to be an ancient sculpture that originated from Ife, Osun State, South-West Nigeria.

“According to the Honourable Minister, the process of recovering the valuable cultural possession commenced in 2017, when the former Nigerian Ambassador of Nigeria to Mexico, Ambassador Aminu Alhaji Iyawa, incidentally saw a bronze head suspected to be of Nigerian origin at the Benito Juarez International Airport, in Mexico City.

“Upon further enquiries and with the collaboration of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and relevant Mexican focal institutions, it was established that the bronze head originated from Nigeria.

“Following concerted efforts of the Mission together with the joint efforts of the customs of Mexico and the United States, the bronze head was impounded and handed over to the Nigerian Mission by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Mexico, Ambassador Julian Ventura, in a historic ceremony, on 25th February 2020.

“Beyond the national value to Nigeria, the bronze figure is an object of iconic cultural, traditional and religious importance to the Yoruba people, as well as a critical part of their history and heritage resources.”

