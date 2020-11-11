FG Reinstates Suspended UNILAG VC, Prof Ogundipe

The Federal Government has reinstated Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

This was disclosed on Wednesday in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Education’s Director Press and Public Relations, Ben-Bem Goong.

The statement titled, “Re: Report Of The Special Visitation Panel To University Of Lagos,” was made available to Channels Television.

It explains that the decision was taken by President Muhammadu Buhari who approved the report of the Special Visitation Panel set up by the Federal Government to investigate the management crisis rocking the institution.

The report approved by President Buhari states that the removal of Professor Ogundipe did not follow due process.

It adds that “The Vice-Chancellor was not granted an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which his removal was based. He should accordingly be re-instated.

“All allegations made against the Vice-Chancellor and the management of the University before and after the Constitution of the Special Visitation Panel should be referred to regular Visitation Panel for a thorough investigation and necessary recommendations.

“The process adopted by the Council in the appointment of Professor Omololu Soyombo as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University was inconsistent with the provisions of the Law relating to the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor.

“The Governing Council should be dissolved.”

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu earlier in September received the report of the visitation panel on behalf of the Federal Government.

He assured that the recommendations of the panel will be thoroughly scrutinised with the aim of full implementation.

Alleged Financial Misconduct

On August 12th 2020, the University of Lagos Governing Council had sacked Ogundipe as Vice-Chancellor over alleged financial misappropriation and misconduct, a development he (Ogundipe) said did not follow due process.

The University’s Senate, alumni, and labour unions had thrown their weight behind Ogundipe, insisting that his sack did not follow due process.

Equally, the school’s Senate elected Professor Folasade Ogunsola as the acting Vice-Chancellor.

The development prompted the setting up of a seven-member Presidential Panel by the Federal Government to determine whether the required steps were taken by the Council in sacking Ogundipe.

They were also expected “to make appropriate recommendations including sanctions for all those found culpable” in the investigation, which is expected to last for two weeks.

In a letter dated 15th September 2020, Dr Wale Babalakin(SAN) resigned as the Pro-Chancellor of UNILAG.

Babalakin said there were too many vested interests in UNILAG matter, hence, making an approach to the issues non-objective.

According to him, it has come to a stage he must stand by his principles since the Federal Government believed the actions he took may not be right.

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.