Garba Leah

FG, Salkida Know My Daughter’s Whereabouts, Leah Sharibu’s Father Alleges

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Nathan Sharibu, the father of the teenage Christian girl, Leah Sharibu, who was abducted by Boko Haram, has alleged that the Federal Government and Ahmed Salkida knew his daughter’s whereabouts.

Sharibu said despite the latest revelation about his daughter, he remained unfazed.

“If that is the will of God. Then, I receive it with all pleasure,” he added.

He, however, said he was saddened about the alleged conspiracy over his daughter’s whereabouts, noting that neither the Federal Government nor Ahmad Salkida could claim not to know the whereabouts of Leah.

He said, “There are no qualms. I have been receiving lots of calls from last night but all I can say is that it is well. If that is the will of God, it is well. Whatever they have done I receive it with all pleasure. The government knows of Leah’s whereabouts. I repeat it, the government knows Leah’s whereabouts, more or less Ahmed Salkida. The government knows about her whereabouts. But whatever it is, I don’t have anything more to say, than to receive it (the condition of Leah) with all pleasure.”

Ahmed Salkida, a journalist, had claimed that Leah Sharibu, one of the abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls still under the captivity of the group, is now a mother.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Ahmad SalkidaBoko HaramLeah SharibuNathan Sharibu

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Again, Gunmen Kill 14 in Plateau State

Again, Gunmen Kill 14 in Plateau State

News
  • 27 Jan
  • 0
Lagos Bans Okada, Tricycles in 15 Local Governments

Lagos Bans Okada, Tricycles in 15 Local Governments

News
  • 27 Jan
  • 0
Police Arrest Three Fulani Herdsmen Responsible for High Profile Kidnapping in Enugu

Police Arrest Three Fulani Herdsmen Responsible for High Profile Kidnapping in Enugu

News
  • 27 Jan
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top