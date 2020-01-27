FG, Salkida Know My Daughter’s Whereabouts, Leah Sharibu’s Father Alleges

Share Pin 0 Shares

Nathan Sharibu, the father of the teenage Christian girl, Leah Sharibu, who was abducted by Boko Haram, has alleged that the Federal Government and Ahmed Salkida knew his daughter’s whereabouts.

Sharibu said despite the latest revelation about his daughter, he remained unfazed.

“If that is the will of God. Then, I receive it with all pleasure,” he added.

He, however, said he was saddened about the alleged conspiracy over his daughter’s whereabouts, noting that neither the Federal Government nor Ahmad Salkida could claim not to know the whereabouts of Leah.

He said, “There are no qualms. I have been receiving lots of calls from last night but all I can say is that it is well. If that is the will of God, it is well. Whatever they have done I receive it with all pleasure. The government knows of Leah’s whereabouts. I repeat it, the government knows Leah’s whereabouts, more or less Ahmed Salkida. The government knows about her whereabouts. But whatever it is, I don’t have anything more to say, than to receive it (the condition of Leah) with all pleasure.”

Ahmed Salkida, a journalist, had claimed that Leah Sharibu, one of the abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls still under the captivity of the group, is now a mother.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.