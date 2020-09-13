FG Shifts Talks With NLC, TUC, Others to Tuesday

The peace talks between the Federal Government, organised labour and the civil rights groups on the recent hike in fuel price and electricity tariffs will now take place on Tuesday in Abuja.

The meeting was originally scheduled for yesterday but had to be postponed to enable as many interest groups as possible to take part in it.

Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan confirmed the development in a text message yesterday.

He said the meeting will come up at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige first informed reporters of the talks on Friday as he emerged from a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ngige said the meeting, called on behalf of Buhari, would provide the government team an opportunity to open its books to organised labour and explain why it took recent decisions.

President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, told The Nation moments after the minister’s announcement that the notice of the meeting went out late and labour leaders from different parts of the country would not be able to reach Abuja under 24 hours for the talks.

He said labour had proposed that the meeting be rescheduled.

Akpan, confirming the meeting’s postponement yesterday, said the leadership of organised labour and other civil society organisations were not likely to be available in one fold.

He said: “The meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, 15th Sept at 10 am. Venue is Banquet Hall of Presidential Villa.

“This is to accommodate all participants.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.