FG Shuts PH, Enugu, Kano Airports Over Coronavirus

The federal government has shut down three international airports in the country to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Musa Nuhu, director-general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The three airports shut are; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

He said the three airports would be closed till further notice, effective Saturday, March 21.

However, he said the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos would still be open but no flight operations will be allowed from the 13 COVID-19 (Coronavirus) high-risk countries.

The development comes after the federal government ordered the closure of all tertiary institutions and unity schools across the country.

Nigerian authorities have taken measures to prevent the spread of the disease. There are currently 12 active coronavirus cases in the country.

