FG Slams Indefinite Suspension on Flight Company for Conveying Naira Marley to Abuja Concert

Nigeria’s Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika says the flight that conveyed Naira Marley to Abuja for a concert was approved for a different purpose.

Answering questions during the daily briefing on the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Monday, Sirika said the flight company has been suspended indefinitely.

He also said the flight captain will be sanctioned for providing false information.

More to come…

 

