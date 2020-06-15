FG Slams Indefinite Suspension on Flight Company for Conveying Naira Marley to Abuja Concert
Nigeria’s Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika says the flight that conveyed Naira Marley to Abuja for a concert was approved for a different purpose.
Answering questions during the daily briefing on the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Monday, Sirika said the flight company has been suspended indefinitely.
He also said the flight captain will be sanctioned for providing false information.
More to come…
