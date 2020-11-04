FG Trains 1,220 SWAT Personnel from 13 States

About 1,220 police personnel drawn from 13 states are currently undergoing training at the Police Mobile Training College at Ende Hills and IIa Orogun in Nasarawa and Osun States, respectively.

The trainees include the new SWAT team recently constituted by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mr. Muhammad Dingyadi, yesterday visited the police mobile training college to observe, inspect and supervise the training of the Special Weapons and Tactical Team (SWAT) put in place to replace the recently disbanded SARS.

The minister, who was accompanied by the media and civil society groups, restated the commitment of President Muhammad Buhari to the reform of Nigeria Police.

He encouraged the trainees to be professional in the discharge of their duties since the government was placing their welfare at top priority.

He said the training would better equip them with the necessary skills in line with the best global practice.

The minister affirmed that “the respect for human rights and protection of lives and properties were non-negotiable obligations on the part of the police, particularly the new SWAT team”.

While inspecting the trainees who are in the third week of training, the minister assured them that government was sensitive to their plight and that of the victims of the SARS brutality and had set up a judicial panel of inquiry in all the states to investigate and bring to book all erring officers and also compensate the victims.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Police Affairs said the minister would also undertake a tour of Lagos and other states where police stations and barracks were destroyed as a result of the #EndSARS protest hijacked by miscreants.

He sought the cooperation of all Nigerians with the police force for optimal performance on the part of the police.

Speaking also at the inspection of the officers on the training field, the President of Youth Hub for Africa, Mr. Rotimi Olawale, said he was impressed with the training modules and hoped more women would be involved.

The training which laid emphasis on weapons handling and control saw the trainees display skills of officers at “bus assaults”, “room entry” to the cheering audience.

About 420 trainees are currently at Ende hills in Nasarawa State and about 800 at Ila Orogun in Osun State.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, yesterday approved the posting of Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Sanusi N. Lemu and Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Usman Alkali Baba, as DIG in-charge of the Department of Operations and Acting DIG in-charge of Finance and Administration, respectively.

A statement issued by Force Headquarters said the IG has equally approved the posting of AIG Mustapha Dandaura as the Force Secretary and Member of the Nigeria Police Force Management Team.

He takes over from AIG Alkali Baba.

The IG charged the senior officers to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in their leadership of the departments/office so as to enhance the ongoing drive at repositioning the force for improved service delivery.

The statement said the posting/redeployment of the senior police officers is with immediate effect.

