FG Warns Against Buying Foreign Films

The Executive Director of the National Films and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Adedayo Thomas, has cautioned Nigerians against buying foreign films as they are unapproved and illegal.

The ED made this statement at the public burning of unwholesome and unapproved movies and video works worth N100 million in Lagos. Some of the items destroyed included multiple-in-one films, unclassified foreign, local and pornographic films, all in DVDs and CDs format. According to him, many of the burnt products were pornographic with other obnoxious materials illegally imported into the country.

“Most of these foreign films are uncensored, smuggled into the country without rightful permission; therefore, it must be totally banned. It’s against the growth of this country to ship in foreign films without censorship and permission of the property right of the owner.

This has caused reductions in our rating, in term of the intellectual property right. The ones allowed are the ones in the cinema because we are able to manage the cinema and censor it. Therefore, parents and guardians must ensure their children/wards consume only films and video works classified by the National Film and Video Censors Board.”

He revealed that the board has arrested five offenders at Alaba Market and charged them to court while some other retailers were placed on training so as to sensitise them on the kind of products they are supposed to be selling.

Thomas said the burning exercise was recently held in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, Benin, Sokoto and it will be a continuous exercise so as to stamp out the distribution of these items to safeguard our future as a nation and to also send a strong message to miscreants who feast on other people’s sweat.

Thomas said that the board’s a strategic approach to improving the creative industry growth through approvals and support for cinemas had led to huge economic impact and an increase in revenue growth. “Recent Box Office earnings indicate that Nigerians spent about N7 billion on tickets at the cinemas in the year 2019, a 200 per cent increase from about N2 billion spent in the year 2018, grossing more than N1billion in December 2019 alone. The Nigerian film industry also recently surpassed India’s Bollywood to become the second largest industry on the planet, after Hollywood, and was awarded the New Emerging Film Market award.”

