FG Won’t Prosecute Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has said it will not prosecute repentant Boko Haram insurgents because doing is against global best practice.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, this during his engagement with global media outlets in Washington DC, yesterday.

Mohammed said the call for the prosecution and killing of the repentant insurgents rather than granting them amnesty is against global best practices.

“I personally spoke to the military authorities before I left Nigeria and they said what they were doing is what the global practice dictates about soldiers that surrendered that should be treated as prisoners of war,” NAN quoted Mohammed to have said.

“You cannot just shoot them because there are international conventions that give rights also to prisoners of war. What the military is doing is that, when they surrender, they profile them to ensure that they are genuine and reintegrate them into the society.”

In recent times, many Boko Haram fighters have surrendered to the military.

