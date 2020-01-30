fintiri-2

Fintiri Lauds Military for Fighting Insurgency Headlong

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has lauded the military in tackling the activities of insurgents headlong for peace and tranquility in the Northeast.

Fintiri during his visit to 144 Battalion of the Nigeria Army base, Madagali said the military has rekindled consistent hopes of the people of the area.

He assured that government would remained supportive to the security agencies in the state for liberating the state from insurgents.

Lt. Col. Suleiman Abdussalam, the Commanding Officer of the battalion assured that the military would continue to discharge their duties in line with the mandate given to them.

 

 

