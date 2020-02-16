Fire Guts Apongbon Market
Fire outbreak has gutted some sections of the popular Apongbon Market, at the Ebute Ero area of Lagos.
The fire which started at about 10:45hours Sunday quickly spread to other shops aided by consumables and the wind.
Already, the Lagos State Fire Service assisted by other emergency responders and the police are at the scene to salvage the situation.
More to come…
