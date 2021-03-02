Fire Guts Army Headquarters In Abuja

Fire gutted the Nigerian Army Headquarters complex in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Army Director of Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerimah, confirmed this in a statement. He attributed the cause of the inferno to faulty electrical installations.

The statement read, “Electrical fault sparked a minor fire incident at the Army Headquarters Complex, Abuja, Tuesday morning.

“The incident which happened at about 10.15 am was as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

“The Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.

“The Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire. No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex.”

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.