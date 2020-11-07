PIC-2-TANKER-FIRE-KILLS-TWO-IN-IBADAN

Fire Guts Multiple Vehicles Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Multiple vehicles were engulfed in a fire that started on Saturday morning along the Kara Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire was triggered by an explosion from a petrol tanker. The number of human casualties could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

The Nigerian police and Federal Road Safety Corps officials have arrived at the scene to put the situation under control.

The incident led to heavy traffic on that section of the expressway on Saturday morning.

More to follow . . .

