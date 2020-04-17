Pic-15.-Senate-C’tee-on-INEC-holds-Budget-Defence-in-Abuja

Fire Outbreak at INEC Office in Abuja

The Media Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja was on Friday morning engulfed by fire, Punch reports.

Details of the incident are sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed the incident on Friday.

He said, “Yes, it’s true, there was a fire. I’m going to the office to find out what happened. I will get back to you.”

More to come…

